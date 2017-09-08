Country Music Reacts to the Devastating Deaths of Troy Gentry and Don Williams

Friday will be remembered as a heartbreaking day for country music, as two of its stars — Troy Gentry and Don Williams — died within hours of each other.

One half of Montgomery Gentry — a platinum-selling duo known for hits like “Where I Come From” — Gentry died in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey, prior to his show there with Eddie Montgomery, his musical partner since 1999. He was 50.

“Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time,” reads a statement shared on the band’s official Twitter account, confirming the death.

Don Williams died at the age of 78 following a “short illness,” according to a statement released by the country great’s rep on Friday. Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010, Williams was known for classics like “Good Ole Boys Like Me,” “Tulsa Time,” “I Believe in You,” and “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good.”

As the news travels through Nashville and beyond on Friday, Gentry and Williams’ peers are reacting on Twitter. Read on for the tributes.

Found this picture of me and my old friend Troy a few days ago.. I am heart broken. pic.twitter.com/J3mT86DIaa — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 8, 2017

Also just hearing about the passing of Don Williams.. terrible day. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 8, 2017

So sad to hear that "Gentle Giant" Don Williams has died! What an incredible legacy of great music he leaves behind. May he RIP. https://t.co/2kfgICRA7f — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 8, 2017

Sad about Don Williams but Troy Gentry was my friend. I had great times with him. I'm stunned, angry and upset at the moment. I'll miss you. — Shooter Jennings (@ShooterJennings) September 8, 2017

Rest in peace Don Williams

You left us a lot great musical memories — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 8, 2017

Oh man! One of my all time favorites Don Williams passed away. Such great tunes. Gonna miss him but keep him alive on my playlists. pic.twitter.com/Vt3UhvSKhs — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 8, 2017

RIP Don Williams, such an amazing voice. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) September 8, 2017

I'm speechless. Pray with me for the family of Don Williams & especially the family of Troy Gentry. It's a heavy day for country music.🙏🏼✝️ — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) September 8, 2017

The world changed today. Country music lost both a Friend and a Hero. Troy Gentry and Don Williams, you both will be dearly missed.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) September 8, 2017

I was saddened to hear of Don Williams passing today.His simple music, gentle voice & beautiful songs will live on forever. RIP Gentle Giant — Ricky Skaggs (@RickySkaggs) September 8, 2017

And Don Williams has passed… what a legend… this is truly a sad day for country music #RIP — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) September 8, 2017

Farewell, the great Don Williams. 'Those Williams boys, they still mean a lot to me/ Hank & Tennessee.' & Don, too. https://t.co/gaXjor8Ibh — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) September 8, 2017

No! Not Don Williams & Troy Gentry. My thoughts & prayers go out to their families. Thank u for the amazing music & for inspiring us all. — Jerrod Niemann (@jrodfromoz) September 8, 2017

So sad to hear the news of Troy Gentry. My prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/hhwZoc3TYY — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) September 8, 2017

My heart breaks for the family and friends of Troy Gentry. I had the pleasure of playing shows with him and he was always so kind 💔 — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) September 8, 2017

RIP Troy Gentry. Absolutely tragic. Thoughts + prayers out to his family. 💔 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) September 8, 2017

Sad day for country music. Troy Gentry and Don Williams have passed and that makes my heart hurt. Don was my hero and Troy was my friend — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) September 8, 2017

Sad day in country music. RIP Don Williams and Troy Gentry. Prayers for your families. — Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) September 8, 2017

RIP Troy Gentry….So heartbroken and speechless. Praying for friends and family 🙏🏼 — Danielle Bradbery (@DBradbery) September 8, 2017

My heart goes out to the family and friends of Troy Gentry. We are all incredibly sorry to hear about your loss. Your music will live on! — Chase Bryant (@chasebryant) September 8, 2017

God bless you Troy Gentry. Heartbroken and in disbelief. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) September 8, 2017

Just heard about Troy Gentry… I literally have no words. Have known him for years and played so many shows with him and Eddie… #prayers — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) September 8, 2017

💔 praying for all the grieving hearts. Lord, be near. So unbelievably heartbreaking. https://t.co/SmHxctm6Ns — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) September 8, 2017

Horrible. My thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/4Lw3anuLIm — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 8, 2017

This is very sad news. Troy was very kind to me and @amandashires when we met a few months back. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/YFxWfdoIni — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) September 8, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden, tragic loss of Troy today. He was a friend and a good man. Prayers go out to his precious family. pic.twitter.com/1u8d4rerE9 — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) September 8, 2017

The country music community continues to mourn.

