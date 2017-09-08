Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey,” the band confirmed in a statement on their Facebook page.

The 50-year-old country star was scheduled to perform with bandmate Eddie Montgomery at the Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford on Friday evening, and the concert was cancelled immediately.

“Details of the crash are unknown,” the post continues. “Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”