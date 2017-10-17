Trisha Yearwood Surprised with Honorary Award from Jimmy Carter for Her Philanthropic Work at Garth Brooks Concert

Trisha Yearwood recently received an award from one of her mentors, former President Jimmy Carter, for a charity near and dear to their hearts, and what made the moment even more special: it was a surprise in her home state.

On Thursday, Yearwood, 53, and husband Garth Brooks performed the first concert at Atlanta’s new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in front of a sellout of 80,000 fans as part of their three-year-long world tour.

While the concert was a success in itself, the Monticello native was shocked to discover President Carter on stage mid-show to present her with a proclamation from the state of Georgia for her work with Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s such an honor to receive recognition from my home state of Georgia, and to have President Jimmy Carter, a man who has inspired me, present my proclamation, is truly special. The work Habitat for Humanity does is so important and I’m humbled to be part of their organization. I hope to continue working on site builds for a very long time.

In 2016, Yearwood and Brooks along with President and First Lady Carter were recognized together for their exceptional volunteer efforts and named as inaugural Habitat Humanitarians.

Yearwood and President Carter met in 2007.