Exclusive
Behind the Scenes of Chris Lane's New Music Video for 'Take Back Home Girl' with Tori Kelly
See musical worlds collide on a hometown date in a sneak peek of Lane and Kelly’s music video set, to be released on Nov. 6
By Brianne Tracy•@BrianneTracy
Posted on
More
1 of 7
Match Made in Musical Heaven
Though singer-songwriter Chris Lane has made a name in country and Tori Kelly in R&B and pop, the pair comes together for their latest collaboration "Take Back Home Girl" and its new music video. "They asked me from the beginning who would be a dream collaboration for me, and Tori was the first person I said," Lane tells PEOPLE. "It just so happened to work out."
2 of 7
Friday Night Lights
Inspiration for the music video came from Lane's own memories growing up in his hometown of North Carolina. "Shooting the music video took me back to some really happy memories of playing high school football," he says. "In the song, the second verse is about taking your girl or your man out to a high school football game and doing the kinds of things that you would when you go back to your hometown and have them meet your family."
3 of 7
Meet the Parents
"This song is really about finding that special someone that you want to meet your parents because you don't just take anybody back home," Lane says of the tune written by Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller and David Garcia. "Hopefully we captured that in a great way."
4 of 7
All Smiles
Lane says his gentlemanly approach to talking about women in his music is "a testament to how my parents raised me, and I feel like it represents the guy that I am." Pictured here with Kelly and twin brother, Cory, on set, Lane says, "This song will be easily relatable for a lot of people out there."
5 of 7
The Take Back Home Girl
"She can literally sing anything — she's amazing," Lane says of Kelly, who makes her first foray into the country world on this single.
6 of 7
The Hometown Date
Those that follow Lane on social media know that he's a die-hard fan of The Bachelor/Bachelorette. After appearing on Nick Vilall's season to perform his hit "For Her" during a one-on-one date, Lane's new single seems a little too perfect to be performed during one of the hometown dates for the upcoming season. "If The Bachelor wants me back on to sing this song, I'd be up for it!" Lane jokes.
7 of 7
That's a Wrap!
"The response has been bigger for this song than any song that I've ever put out," Lane says of the single. "That makes me so excited because I'm really proud of how it turned out."
See Also
More
More
Dolly Parton, Kid Rock Among Stars Cutting Ties with Nashville Publicist Over Sexual Assault Allegations
Sarah Silverman Performs Original Country Song Benefitting Victims and Families of Las Vegas Tragedy
Cam’s New Song ‘Diane’ Is a Response to Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ — And She’s ‘Really Nervous’ to Play It for the Icon!
Crash Their Party: Luke Bryan Surprises Georgia Wedding While Filming Idol Nearby