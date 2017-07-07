Toby Keith's Daughter Krystal and Family in 'Horrific' 4th of July Car Accident Caused by Drunk Driver

Country singer Krystal Keith, 31-year-old daughter of music icon Toby Keith, was nearly killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver on Tuesday, she revealed on social media this week.

“Our 4th turned pretty horrific,” wrote Keith. “Hensley, Drew and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the 4th. A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family.”

Alongside the message, Keith shared images of the wrecked Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Our 4th turned pretty horrific. Hensley, Drew and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the 4th. A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family. We all survived the wreck but it's gonna take some time to heal. Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight. DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE. A post shared by Krystal Keith (@krystalkeith) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

“We all survived the wreck but it’s gonna take some time to heal,” she wrote, before asking followers to “Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight. DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.”

Keith and husband Andrew Robert Sandubrae share one child, a daughter Hensley Jack Sandubrae. Keith’s debut solo album, Whiskey & Lace, was released in 2013.