People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
Join Now
PetHero: Save 25% at the vet; get toys, treats and a 24/7 lost pet conciergeLearn More

Country

Tim McGraw Wishes Faith Hill Happy 50th Birthday with Sweet Note: ‘You Are the Most Remarkable Person’

By

Posted on

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic

Happy birthday, Faith Hill!

On Thursday, the country star turned 50—and to wish her a happy birthday, husband Tim McGraw posted the sweetest note on social media to celebrate the milestone.

 “Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world,” McGraw wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Hill.

“You are the most remarkable person that has ever been in my life….Our daughters could not have a better role model,” he added. “I am truly in love with you more every day.”

“Can’t wait to see what ‘the rest of our life’ has in store for us,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Faith Hill On Returning To ACMs 20 Years After First Performance With Husband Tim McGraw

Hill and McGraw, 50, have been together for over 20 years, tying the knot in 1996. Since then, the country superstars have welcomed three daughters—Audrey, 15, Maggie, 19 and Gracie, 20.

Earlier this year, the couple revealed the secret to their happy marriage: “Just say ‘Yes, ma’am’ a lot,’” McGraw told Architectural Digest.

 Joked Hill: “Not saying ‘yes’ all the time!”