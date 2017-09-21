Tim McGraw Wishes Faith Hill Happy 50th Birthday with Sweet Note: ‘You Are the Most Remarkable Person’

Happy birthday, Faith Hill!

On Thursday, the country star turned 50—and to wish her a happy birthday, husband Tim McGraw posted the sweetest note on social media to celebrate the milestone.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world,” McGraw wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Hill.

“You are the most remarkable person that has ever been in my life….Our daughters could not have a better role model,” he added. “I am truly in love with you more every day.”

“Can’t wait to see what ‘the rest of our life’ has in store for us,” he added.

Hill and McGraw, 50, have been together for over 20 years, tying the knot in 1996. Since then, the country superstars have welcomed three daughters—Audrey, 15, Maggie, 19 and Gracie, 20.

Earlier this year, the couple revealed the secret to their happy marriage: “Just say ‘Yes, ma’am’ a lot,’” McGraw told Architectural Digest.

Joked Hill: “Not saying ‘yes’ all the time!”