Fresh Fish with a Side of Abs! Tim McGraw Shares Shirtless Photo from Bahamas Vacation

Tim McGraw had a reel-y good time ringing in the new year.

The country crooner and his family — including wife Faith Hill and daughters Audrey Caroline, 16, Maggie Elizabeth, 19, and Gracie, 20 — jetted off to a private island in the Bahamas to close out 2017, where he spent his days deep-sea fishing and cliff jumping.

In a series of Instagram posts, the “Live Like You Were Dying” singer, 50, showed off his catch of the day after some long days of spearfishing, which included reeling in a 38-foot snapper and a 33-foot hogfish.

Aside from showing off his fresh fish, the star — wearing a pair of green swim trunks — flaunted his tanned and toned abs.

“Happy new year to everyone! Our family is so grateful for the love we have for each other and for the blessings and opportunities that we have been afforded. We wish the best to you all in 2018 and hope we can bring more hope and kindness to the world in the new year,” McGraw shared on Instagram.