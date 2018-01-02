Fresh Fish with a Side of Abs! Tim McGraw Shares Shirtless Photo from Bahamas Vacation

Nicole Sands
January 02, 2018 05:47 PM

Tim McGraw had a reel-y good time ringing in the new year.

The country crooner and his family — including wife Faith Hill and daughters Audrey Caroline, 16, Maggie Elizabeth, 19, and Gracie, 20 — jetted off to a private island in the Bahamas to close out 2017, where he spent his days deep-sea fishing and cliff jumping.

Huge school master snapper! Speared at 38 ft with a Bahamian sling

A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on

In a series of Instagram posts, the “Live Like You Were Dying” singer, 50, showed off his catch of the day after some long days of spearfishing, which included reeling in a 38-foot snapper and a 33-foot hogfish.

Great start to 2018! Hogfish at 33 ft!

A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on

Aside from showing off his fresh fish, the star — wearing a pair of green swim trunks — flaunted his tanned and toned abs.

“Happy new year to everyone! Our family is so grateful for the love we have for each other and for the blessings and opportunities that we have been afforded. We wish the best to you all in 2018 and hope we can bring more hope and kindness to the world in the new year,” McGraw shared on Instagram.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now