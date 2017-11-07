Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s concert is coming straight to your living room.

Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul, a concert special from the country music power couple’s joint tour, will premiere on Showtime on Friday, Nov. 17 — and even if fans who saw the show live will want to tune in.

In addition to performances from the duo’s Soul2Soul tour from this past summer, viewers will get a peek into the on and off stage lives of Hill and McGraw as they open up in never before seen interviews and behind-the-scenes footage for the documentary.

An exclusive preview for PEOPLE shows McGraw reflecting, “There was a time when I drank too much, I did other things too much. And had it not been for her, it might have gone a different direction.”

There are also candid lighthearted moments, like the couple reminiscing about the first time they met, only to end with both their heads in their hands and Hill proclaiming, “This is gonna be horrible!”

The Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the couple’s record-breaking Soul2Soul II tour in 2006 and 2007, kicked off its 80-date North American run in New Orleans in April 2017. And if the documentary isn’t enough to get your Hill and McGraw fix, you can catch them live — the singers announced they’re extending their tour into 2018 with over 25 additional dates.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Nov. 17, in conjunction with the documentary and the release of another project: their first joint album.

Our first album together is going to be here Nov. 17th! New single & video for "The Rest Of Our Life" is out today. https://t.co/T5Iu8ur0oG pic.twitter.com/JQULpqA7SD — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) October 6, 2017

