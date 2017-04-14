Tim McGraw Reveals the Secret to His Happy Marriage with Faith Hill: ‘Just Say “Yes, Ma’am” a Lot’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been together for over 20 years, tying the knot in 1996. But when it comes to pinpointing the secret to a happy marriage, they have very different ideas.

The country couple recently sat down with Architectural Digest for the magazine’s upcoming issue, and PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek at a clip of their Newlywed Game.

Asked to confess their key to a successful cohabitation, the pair were split.

For McGraw, 49, keeping his wife happy means “just saying ‘yes, ma’am’ a lot.”

Hill, 49, had the opposite view, joking: “Not saying ‘yes’ all the time!”

McGraw and Hill took to the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards stage on April 2 to perform their new duet “Speak to a Girl” — the first single off their highly anticipated joint album, slated for release later this year from Sony Music Entertainment.

FROM COINAGE: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

While this album marks the first joint record for the couple, they have had many collaborative projects over the span of their careers. They even won Grammys for best country collaboration with vocals in 2001 for their hit “Let’s Make Love,” then again in 2006 for “Like We Never Loved at All.”

In addition to preparing their yet-to-be-titled album, McGraw and Hill — parents to daughters Gracie, 19, Maggie, 18, and Audrey, 15 — have already revealed plans for their third Soul2Soul World Tour, which kicked off in New Orleans on April 7.