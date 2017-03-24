Hear Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s New Duet ‘Speak to a Girl’

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have released the first song off of their upcoming joint album.

Only days after announcing plans for the untitled LP, which will be their first together, the country legends and long-time married couple debuted “Speak to a Girl.”

The duo will perform the track live for the first time at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2.

In addition to the upcoming album, Hill and McGraw have already unveiled plans for their Soul2Soul World Tour, the third tour of its kind, kicking off on April 7 in New Orleans.

FROM COINAGE: What Is the Grammy Bounce? (No, It’s Not a Dance Move)

Listen to the track above or purchase it here.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com