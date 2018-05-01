Faith Hill Wishes 'One and Only' Tim McGraw a Happy Birthday: 'You Give Good Smooch Face'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are #couplegoals. In honor of the “Humble and Kind” singer’s 51st birthday on May 1, his wife wished him a happy birthday on Instagram with an adorable photo of her kissing him on the cheek and him smooching back. “Happy Birthday to my one and only,” the “Speak to a Girl” singer wrote on Instagram, followed by three heart emojis. “You give good smooch face. I love you!”

In November 2017, the couple shared a few of their secrets to a healthy and happy marriage when they appeared on Today to promote their new collaborative album The Rest of Our Life.

When asked what made their marriage work, McGraw pointed to his wife and said, “Well, she tolerates a lot, I think that’s probably the main reason.”

“You tolerate a lot too. I’m not the easiest person,” Hill jumped in. “We do actually like one another.”

McGraw celebrates his birthday nearly two months after collapsing on stage mid-concert in Dublin at the Country to Country festival. He and his wife chalked up the incident to dehydration and exhaustion from multiple cross-country flights.

Hill, who was also scheduled to perform at the festival, appeared on stage after he had fallen and announced that her husband was dehydrated and would not be continuing his performance.

The couple returned to America following the festival, and while spotted at John F. Kennedy International Airport, McGraw said he was “good, man” and jokingly announced, “I gotta cut short my workouts.”

Just one week after the incident, the couple took a vacation, and McGraw used his sense of humor once again to update fans on how he’s recovering. He posted a photo on Instagram of himself deep sea fishing, with the caption, “Hydrating!”

The couple, whose joint “Soul 2 Soul” world tour recently earned a nomination for the top country tour at the Billboard Music Awards, will kick off their summer performances together on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia.