Tim & Faith: 20 Years in Adorable Photos
As the two prepare to perform their new duet at the ACM Awards, look back at some of their sweetest moments
By Jocelyn Vena and Laura Lane
Updated
More
1 of 21
SPARKS FLY
What started as just a tour quickly turned into something more for Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, who fell for each other while performing on their 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour. Hill, who'd been engaged to her producer, "wasn't about to let Tim slip through [her] hands," she said. By October they were married and by December they announced they were expecting their first child.
2 of 21
HIT MAKERS
Country's hottest couple was in the spotlight in 1997 (here, they arrive hand-in-hand at the American Music Awards), with Hill earning the most TNN Awards nominations of any star that year for her hit "Breathe." They also welcomed their first daughter, Grace, that spring.
3 of 21
TRAVELING TWO
The singers were inseparable during a July 1998 performance at Jamboree in Morristown, Ohio. They even named their tour bus at the time the Love Bus, because "a lot goes on in that bus," admitted Hill. Apparently: Daughter Maggie was born in 1998, too.
4 of 21
PECK PERFECT
McGraw was named Country's Sexiest Star in 1999, but he only had eyes for one woman – his wife. "Ideally, we'd love five kids," said McGraw (pictured while engaging in some PDA with Hill at a baseball game in L.A.). "I always wanted boys, but in a way I want it to stay this way. Just keep having girls. That way I'll always dress good."
5 of 21
ON THE ROAD
Mixing business with pleasure was never a problem for the couple, who took their daughters with them on their majorly successful Soul2Soul 2000 tour (which stopped at New York's Madison Square Garden). "She's the coolest person," McGraw gushed that year. "She's a straight shooter who doesn't take any [crap] and knows what she wants out of life. Our relationship is unbelievable." Hill felt the same way: "Tim has given me confidence and strength and my foundation. He makes me feel like I can conquer the world."
6 of 21
BUMP BACK
McGraw proudly put a hand over Hill's growing belly at Andre Agassi's Grand Slam for Children Fundraiser on Sept. 29, 2001 – just two months before the couple welcomed their third daughter, Audrey. "I couldn't be happier," said McGraw, adding, "I'm still king of the house."
7 of 21
RAINBOW CONNECTION
The lovebirds shined bright at the Academy Awards in 2002, where Hill performed. "Critics who attack my wife bug me," he said later that year. "It makes me want to pay 'em a visit so I could give 'em a good punch in the nose."
8 of 21
PATRIOTIC PRIDE
The couple joined forces (with daughter Audrey, too) on Feb. 13, 2003, at the Army post in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where Hill sang to the military crowd. "Faith is just cool," her husband raved the following month. "She's really a smart, smart lady that has got everything together and knows her priorities."
9 of 21
GREAT EIGHT
The duo celebrated eight years of marriage with an anniversary cake at the premiere of Friday Night Lights, in which McGraw starred, on Oct. 6, 2004. "The first priority is learning how to work around the family," said Hill earlier that year of the couple's agreement not to be apart for more than three days at a time.
10 of 21
SANTA BABY
The Christmas season kicked off with some fun for the couple in 2005, when Hill sexily posed as McGraw's, er, Santa's Little Helper at the Earth to America! event in Vegas.
11 of 21
DUET TO ME
In 2006, the stylish pair performed at the 3rd Annual Fashion Rocks event during New York Fashion Week. That same year PEOPLE declared the country superstars "Crazy in Love!" on a cover. Inside the issue, the singers revealed the dynamics of their relationship. "He's the big dreamer," Hill said. "Then she has to do all the details, come in and clean up my mess," he revealed, to which she added, "With a lot of love."
12 of 21
HEATING THINGS UP
They may have taken the stage at a concert to stop global warming, but Hill and McGraw brought the heat in 2007.
13 of 21
HUG IT OUT
Looking casual, the superstar couple headed out on a date night in Los Angeles in 2008. "She would be perfectly happy if I told her, 'Let's get in the car and ride for two hours and talk.' That would be as big a gift to her as anything," he shared with PEOPLE that same year.
14 of 21
KISSY FACE
Yes, it was the Super Bowl, but the real action was taking place on the sidelines when the pair was spotted kissing before the Arizona Cardinals took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009. "Yeah, Faith saved my life in a lot of ways – from myself more than anything. I can go down a dark road sometimes, when you're not feeling good about yourself, and she pulls me out. My wife makes me a better man," he told PEOPLE.
15 of 21
LOVE DOWN UNDER
Distance can't separate these two! When McGraw headed to Australia for his first-ever tour Down Under in 2010, Hill was right by his side.
16 of 21
SNUGGLE BUGS
Making it a date night, the couple hit the red carpet at the CMA Awards in 2011 looking like a bride and groom in their black-and-white formalwear. "Tim inspires me every day in many, many ways," she told PEOPLE that year. "I draw inspiration from his assertiveness and from watching him being a father and a husband."
17 of 21
SOUL MATES
Hill and McGraw wore complementary black outfits in August 2012 when they appeared onstage together to announce their Soul2Soul concert series in Las Vegas. Later that year, they put their love on display, with McGraw telling his wife – and the concert crowd – that her flowing black dress was "gonna look good on the floor later."
18 of 21
LUCKY #13
Even country music royals like Hill and McGraw need some last-minute styling from their spouse – as they proved when they arrived at the CMA Awards in 2013. Despite the PDA, that same year, the couple battled divorce rumors, but told PEOPLE they were "absolutely" untrue, adding, "[We] don't know why 'happy' can't be a story."
19 of 21
PASSIONATE EMBRACE
Judging by the kiss (and, uh, hand placement) the two had at the 2014 CMA Festival, performing together clearly doesn't get old for McGraw and Hill. "Anytime I get to see my wife perform, it just transfixes me," he told Good Morning America in September. Aww. Here's to many more happy years together!
20 of 21
WINNER'S CIRCLE
They've walked hundreds of red carpets together, but McGraw was still completely blown away by his wife's beauty when they attended the 2015 Academy Awards arm in arm. "She looks pretty hot, huh," McGraw boasted when ABC's Lara Spencer complimented Hill’s new pixie cut during the pre-show. "I married up." (Judging by the look of adoration in Hill's eyes, we'd say she feels the same way about her husband.)
21 of 21
BACK AT IT
The stars celebrated their milestone 20th anniversary with some big news: they're headed back on tour! At a "secret" show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 4, 2016 (right), they announced the revival of their popular 2005 Soul2Soul tour, and previewed some of the solos and duets to come. On March 24, they released a new duet, "Speak to a Girl," ahead of their upcoming joint performance at the ACM Awards.
See Also
More
More
Inside Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Abby Law's Wedding Plans: 'It'll Be Nice to Make It Official'
#TBT: From Baby Blake to 17-Year-Old Taylor: What the ACM Awards Looked Like in 2007
Everything to Know About the 2017 ACM Awards – Including How to Watch
How Hunter Hayes’ ‘Yesterday’s Song’ Video Brings Him ‘Into a New Chapter’
Jessie James Decker, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell to Host ACMs Red Carpet