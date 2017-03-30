Mixing business with pleasure was never a problem for the couple, who took their daughters with them on their majorly successful Soul2Soul 2000 tour (which stopped at New York's Madison Square Garden). "She's the coolest person," McGraw gushed that year. "She's a straight shooter who doesn't take any [crap] and knows what she wants out of life. Our relationship is unbelievable." Hill felt the same way: "Tim has given me confidence and strength and my foundation. He makes me feel like I can conquer the world."