Tim McGraw Calls Music His ‘Savior’ — and Reveals the Relatable Last Fight He Had with Faith Hill

Tim McGraw grew up an athlete with ambitions of becoming a lawyer, but that all changed when he picked up a guitar in college.

“That was it. I was hooked,” the country star said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning alongside wife and fellow singer Faith Hill. “And first, because I realized that chicks like a guy with a guitar. That was probably the main reason that I kept playing.”

Now, he admits that despite the occasional hardships, music has been a life changer.

“There are nights when you walk off the stage and you think, ‘I never wanna do that again,’ ” he said. “There are those nights. It happens, where you lay down and you think, ‘Why am I doin’ this? Why am I continuin’ to do this?'”

The 50-year-old added, tearing up, “But look, it’s been really good to me. Music has brought me everything good that’s happened in my life.”

Hill, also 50, was taken aback by her husband getting so emotional.

McGraw continued, “I mean, music has — anything that’s ever happened good in my life has come from music. So it’s a treasure to me. Whether I want to do it continually, whether I want to stop doing it, any of those things, it’s my savior in a lot of ways.”

Although McGraw and Hill are working together on the Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017, they’re atill just a typical married couple with the usual spats — like getting mad when a spouse neglects to do chores around the house.

“What’s the big, like, knockdown, drag-out fight that you’ve had, would you say?” CBS’ Tracy Smith asked. “Not literally knockdown, drag out, but a good fight?”

McGraw replied, “I think the last thing we got, I didn’t load the dishwasher or something.”

Hill jumped in, “Oh, you cannot say that — what? Oh, puh-lease! No, that’s not true. I don’t care about that stuff. It really wasn’t that big of a deal. It was, for me, it’s just funny. Because I get him riled up. I know how to press those buttons. And if I’m a little angry, I can press those buttons big time.”

“And I can only dodge it for so long,” he said.

Joked Hill, “Yeah. He doesn’t like those buttons being pressed.”

“He likes a dial tone!”