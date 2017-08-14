Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini look like they’re having a blast in a new ABC promotional ad, and maybe it’s because of all the goofy slip-ups and giggling that went on during its filming.

PEOPLE has the outtakes exclusively, but go ahead and call them what they are: bloopers. The two stars – who are touting the three-hour CMA Fest concert special they’re hosting next Wednesday – show off their special chemistry in the footage, as well as their ability to laugh at themselves.

See new dad Thomas Rhett bobble “enjoy” (“ingest”?) and Ballerini’s merry amusement. Watch Ballerini vamp with a prop long-stemmed rose. And feel sorry for poor Thomas Rhett as he tries to sing to a co-starring pooch, probably the only creature on earth who couldn’t sit still for a personal serenade of “Star of the Show.”

“No one wants to listen to my song!” Thomas Rhett laughingly laments as the dog repeatedly walks away.

Thomas Rhett, 27, and Ballerini, 23, spent four nights in June co-hosting the series of stadium concerts, the marquee events of the annual CMA Fest in Nashville. About 50,000 fans crowded into Nissan Stadium to gorge on performances by such top stars as Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Eric Church, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley.

Rising stars and some of the brightest newbies – think Brett (Eldredge and Young), Maren Morris, Cole Swindell and Brothers Osborne – also earned stage time.

The four nights of shows have been pared down to the 28 most memorable performances for the three-hour special, “CMA Fest: the Music Event of the Summer,” which airs at 8 p.m. (EDT) Wednesday on ABC.