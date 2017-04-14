Thomas Rhett on Giving Back and Why He’s ‘Terrified’ of Having a Little Girl

2017 is shaping up to be a pretty solid year for country music singer Thomas Rhett.

In February, he and his wife Lauren announced they were expecting a baby and adopting a child from Africa. And earlier this month, he walked away from the ACM Awards with three new trophies — including male vocalist of the year.

But even with all his new accolades and life changes, Rhett, 27, has never lost focus on his and Lauren’s commitment to charity. They have been very outspoken supporters of the 147 Million Orphans organization, hosting events to raise money for the cause and educating their millions of social media followers about their mission.

It’s their experiences traveling and volunteering abroad that has shaped Rhett’s next project: Supporting Outnumber Hunger, whose mission is to help feed local families.

“Lauren’s been to Haiti three times, and between the both of us, I feel like we’ve been to Uganda eight times this year and so we’ve really seen what severe poverty and malnutrition looks like,” he tells PEOPLE. “It’s crazy to know that that exists where we live in America.”

Having been involved in Outnumber Hunger the past few years volunteering at food banks, Rhett is excited to be the “face” of the campaign this year.

“When you think of hungry, you think of a third-world country immediately, but there are a lot of people [in America] that mask it, fake it … kids going to school that didn’t get to eat breakfast that morning. This is a serious problem and we have a heart for that.” And it’s that heart that he hopes to pass on to his children.

“I’m looking forward to at a very young age introducing my kids to our [charitable] lifestyle,” the “Craving You” singer explains.

“When they’re old enough to realize what’s happening, to bring them over to Africa or to be able to bring them to Haiti or Mexico to the City of Children and get to see how the rest of the world lives. We are very fortunate, but there are a lot of people that aren’t,” he adds.

And while he’s incredibly excited about having kids (“I’m really excited to see what they’re interested in. Is my daughter going to like gymnastics or is she going to be a tomboy? Is she going to play piano?” he muses), there is one thing that scares him.

“[I’m] terrified about having a girl … when she turns 13, 14, 15 and starts dating, that terrifies me pretty hard, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” he says. “Three days ago was the first kick. It was pretty surreal to me. That made it all real!”

Rhett is currently headlining his Home Team Tour with opening acts Kelsea Ballerini, Ryan Hurd and Russell Dickerson.

To find out more about Outnumber Hunger visit www.outnumberhunger.com/backstage