Merry (country) Christmas from Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard!

The two country crooners surprised their Nashville neighbors on Monday evening by dressing up as carolers and going door-to-door to sing Christmas songs along with their wives Lauren Akins and Hayley Hubbard as well as friends Russell and Kailey Dickerson.

Rhett, 27, and Hubbard, 30, lead the group in belting out lyrics from “Deck the Halls” and “White Christmas” as seen in their Instagram Stories.

Wishing you the merriest of Christmases from the #CountryCarolers ! #1stannual #thebestwaytospreadchristmascheerissingingloudforalltohear 🎶🎄✨🌟 A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:54am PST

“We’re going to neighbors’ houses and singing Christmas carols!” Rhett said in his brief clips. “We’re cruising around Nashville, if your house looks enticing we just might stop by.”

“Wishing you the merriest of Christmases from the #CountryCarolers ! #1stannual #thebestwaytospreadchristmascheerissingingloudforalltohear,” Hayley, who is expecting her first child with Tyler, captioned a photo of the famous friends.

“The #CountryCarolers. Coming this Christmas to a Nashville neighborhood near you #thebestwaytospreadchristmascheerissingingloudforalltohear #itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear,” Lauren wrote along with the same picture.

The Official party crashers. Swipe to see the most EPIC Christmas Caroling from some of my favorite humans. Thank God for security cameras. 🎄 #nashville #lovemyfriends #whatsthefirstsong A post shared by R A E L Y N N (@raelynnofficial) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:22am PST

In addition to the sing-alongs, the group crashed fellow country star RaeLynn‘s holiday party nearby.

“The Official party crashers. Swipe to see the most EPIC Christmas Caroling from some of my favorite humans. Thank God for security cameras,” The Voice alum, 23, captioned fun photo booth stills.