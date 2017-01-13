Shania Twain, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Loretta Lynn Receive Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibits

As if country fans need any more reasons to visit Nashville, here are four new ones: Exhibits honoring Jason Aldean, Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, and power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will all open this year at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

In celebration of its 50th year, the museum decided to dispense with spacing out the suspense and announced its entire 2017 exhibit roster this week. In addition, a fifth exhibit, “American Currents,” will showcase the musical highlights of 2016.

The exhibit for Aldean, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, will open May 26, just in time for the thousands who visit the city for the CMA Festival June 8-11. Artifacts will trace the Georgia native’s struggles to break into the Nashville music scene and his rise to stadium-packing star. The exhibit will run through November.

“I am extremely honored to be invited to have an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” Aldean said in a statement. “That building is filled with the artists who helped create and shape country music, so to be a part of that legacy is something I am very proud of.”

On June 26, the museum will roll out its tribute to Twain, the Canada-born star whose album Come on Over is the all-time best-seller by a female artist. Since her successful 2015 tour, Twain has been at work on an album of new material, her first in 15 years, that is due out sometime this year. Her exhibit will run to June 2018.

“Being able to revisit favorite costumes, photographs and memories from my career has been a special feeling, especially as this year will see a new stage for me with a brand new album,” Twain said in a statement. “I’m very excited to have these important creative moments on display.”

Yet another exhibit, opening Aug. 25, will tell the story of the coal miner’s daughter who became a country legend. Celebrating her 85th birthday this year, Loretta Lynn is still blazing trails with her latest album, Full Circle, which is nominated for a 2017 Grammy for best country album. The Hall of Fame member’s exhibit will run to June 2018.

“I am so happy the Country Music Hall of Fame has asked me to be one of their main exhibits in 2017,” Lynn said in a statement. “… They best have a big space … I have a lot of stuff!”

The final exhibit to open in 2017 will examine the solo and dual careers of husband and wife Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Now out on their third Soul2Soul Tour, the couple will be sharing their memorabilia with museum visitors beginning Nov. 17. Their exhibit will run to May 2018.

“American Currents (The Music of 2016)” will debut in March with stage costumes, instruments and other artifacts from such artists as Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, William Michael Morgan, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Margo Price, and Chris and Morgane Stapleton.

Museum exhibits currently on display feature Brad Paisley, the Zac Brown Band, Alabama and Charlie Daniels.