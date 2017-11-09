Shania Twain and Nick Jonas ‘Say All You Want for Christmas’ in Sexy Duet

The most wonderful time of the year… 🎁😘 @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/C3qxoE3MJa — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) November 9, 2017

Fresh off releasing Now, her first LP in 15 years, Shania Twain will drop a new Christmas-themed single on Friday morning. Bonus: It’s a duet with Nick Jonas.

Twain teased the impending release of “Say All You Want for Christmas” on social media Thursday morning, tweeting “The most wonderful time of the year…” and tagging her collaborator.

The accompanying 15-second snippet of the track showcases part of what sounds like a chorus, with the duo singing, “Say all you want for Christmas is me.” The short clip was more than enough to send fans into a frenzy. One listener simply tweeted, “Mood.” The attached image of an excited Jonas garnered a laughing emoji response from Twain herself. See below for a few additional reactions.

Though the new track appears to be a standalone single, Twain and Jonas join the ranks of other big-name musicians — such as Sia and Gwen Stefani — releasing new Christmas music this holiday season. Plus, Ed Sheeran released a new music video for “Perfect” on Thursday that is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Listen to the preview of the duet above before it drops Friday.