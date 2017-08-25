Shania Twain Says Naked Photos of Brad Pitt Inspired Her Hit ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

If you’re (literally) Brad Pitt, you won’t impress Shania Twain much.

On Thursday, the country singer opened up about the inspiration for her 1997 single, “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and how nude photos of Pitt, 53, factored in to make it a hit.

“I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies,” Twain told Billboard. “I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him.”

“And this was like, all the rage,” Twain, 51, continued. “I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss?”

Twain’s thoughts led her to write about them and include Pitt’s name in the iconic verse: “OK, so you’re Brad Pitt? That don’t impress me much.”

“We see people naked every day,” Twain continued. “That’s really what I thought. I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever.”

She added, “Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

The singer is set to release her first album in 15 years this September, and has already released the album’s lead single, “Life’s About to Get Good.”