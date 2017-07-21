Scotty McCreery has been cited for trying to carry a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, according to The News & Observer.

The incident occurred on July 13 when the country singer, 23, arrived at the airport after a day at the firing range and forgot to remove the loaded weapon – a black, 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun – from his backpack, he reportedly told RDU police. The X-ray screen also caught McCreery’s two boxes of ammo that contained 63 bullets.

While the season 10 American Idol winner does have a permit to carry a concealed handgun, he was cited for a misdemeanor violation for trying to carry the firearm through an airport checkpoint and board a plane with it, according authorities.

McCreery’s rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Nearly one year ago, McCreery witnessed the sentencing of Mikkail Jamal Shaw to 17 years in prison for a 2014 home invasion where McCreery and three of his friends were robbed at gunpoint with a pistol and assault rifle inside of a Raleigh home.

Still, McCreery does not let the frightening experience keep him from putting himself in the public eye to do what he loves.

Last month, the country crooner released the music video for his single “Five More Minutes,” which features the singer’s family home movies from over the years. The video is dedicated to both of McCreery’s grandfathers, and directed and produced by Jeff Ray.

“The whole song is talking about time, and time gone by, and time you still wish you had, and those home videos are precious moments,” McCreery told PEOPLE at the time. “Everybody’s got those kind of videos that makes you look back on your life.”