Sarah Silverman Performs Original Country Song Benefitting Victims and Families of Las Vegas Tragedy

Sarah Silverman is going country for a good cause.

In a new episode of Silverman’s Hulu show I Love You, America premiering Nov. 2, the comedian and actress performs an original country song at Nashville’s famous Bluebird Café, and PEOPLE is sharing an exclusive first look.

“People don’t usually think of liberal Jews when they think of country music fans. Which is silly, because country music is about heartbreak, which is basically complaining,” Silverman, 46, writes before the clip begins. “I love country music, so I went to Nashville to get my heartbreak on and write some songs with famed country music songwriter Lee Thomas Miller [who has written for artists like Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and Jason Aldean].”

Silverman sits down with Miller to test out some of her material — which includes a tune about the pulp in her coconut water among other things.

What starts off with Silverman’s famous raunchy humor turns into a heartfelt song titled “Somebody Broke Her” about her late mother Beth Ann O’hara’s trauma and fractured parenting.

“She had all these things that broke her down, but when she gathered us around, it would be, ‘Girls, look at the sunset,’ ‘Girls, look at the moon,'” Silverman tells Miller, who incorporates what she says into the lyrics.

She jokes: “We’re going to sell this to Carrie Underwood!”