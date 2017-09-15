Sam Hunt to Be Honored with First-Ever 'Song of the Year' Award at the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year Special

Sam Hunt is set to be recognized for racing to the top of the charts with his hit “Body Like a Back Road.”

The country star, along with co-writers Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally and Josh Osbourse, will be honored with the inaugural “Song of the Year” award for the track at the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year Special.

CMT is honoring “Body Like a Back Road” for its record-shattering number of consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The tune also earned the titles of most-streamed and downloaded country song of 2017.

“’Body Like a Back Road’ is the clear choice for this inaugural award,” Frank Tanki, General Manager of CMT and TV Land, said in a statement. “It’s a cross-genre smash that’s bound to become one of Sam Hunt’s signature songs in a growing list of chart-toppers.”

Hunt, 32, won’t be the only country powerhouse to be honored at the star-studded music celebration event — Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan will be recognized as “Artists of the Year” for dominating country music, topping the charts and selling out concert arenas over the last 12 months. In 2015, Hunt earned the title.

This year, the special will also extend beyond music to pay tribute to the victims and those displaced by Hurricane Harvey and Irma, and honor the many volunteers contributing to the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts. Throughout the event, country’s biggest stars will encourage fans to continue supporting the relief.

Previous winners include Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Hunter Hayes, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band.

The eighth-annual special will premiere live from Nashville on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.