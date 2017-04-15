Sam Hunt Marries Hannah Lee Fowler in Intimate Georgia Wedding

Sam Hunt is a married man!

The “Body Like a Back Road” singer, 32, married Hannah Lee Fowler in Georgia on Saturday, according to TMZ.

Photos posted by the website show the bride wearing a white gown featuring a long trail attached to straps on her shoulders. She apparently ditched the traditional veil and wore her hair loose in a side-braid. She carried an elegant bouquet of white and ivory flowers.

Hunt’s rep did not immediately return request for comment.

After some time apart, Hunt and Fowler got back together last year, and the couple were engaged in early January.

“Intimate and hometown … low-key, low maintenance,” Hunt described their wedding plans earlier this month. “We are both kind of introverted people for the most part, so we don’t like celebrating ourselves too much. If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other. I am excited about doing that.”

Hunt raised eyebrows recently by wearing his wedding ring a little early, before they officially tied the knot. “I put it on to try it on and decided it felt too good and I didn’t want to take it off,” Hunt explained. “It’s only a few weeks left before we do get married.”

His debut album, Montevallo, was inspired by Fowler and their breakup before they reunited in the spring of 2016.

“She inspired more than anything the lighthearted spirit behind the song,” Hunt told PEOPLE at the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this month, where he embarrassed Fowler by including her in his performance. “I wasn’t in an optimistic place before we got back together. After we got back together, I took a step back and didn’t take everything quite as seriously — in a good way — and put this song out.”

On “Drinkin’ Too Much,” one of his latest singles, Hunt sang directly to Fowler and apologized for making their private life public.

“I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo / I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media / I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio / I know you want your privacy / You’ve got nothing to say to me / But I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me,” he sings.

Near the end of the song, Hunt even calls Fowler out by name: “You changed your number and moved and this is the only way I can reach you / Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you.”

Perhaps the newlyweds will take their honeymoon before Hunt’s next concert, which is scheduled on May 9 at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.