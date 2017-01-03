Sam Hunt Is Engaged to Hannah Lee Fowler

We’re thinking this wedding might be a little bigger than a “House Party.”

Sam Hunt recently popped the question to his girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler. “Sam and Hannah are engaged,” a rep for Hunt confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Though he’s remained tight-lipped about his relationship with Fowler (who inspired his debut album, Montevallo), Hunt, 32, hasn’t shied away from sharing photos on social media of his future bride over the last few months.

In his newly released song “Drinkin Too Much,” Hunt opens up about their rocky road to happiness and apologizes to Fowler.

“I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo / I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media / I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio / I know you want your privacy / You’ve got nothing to say to me / But I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me,” he sings.

Near the end of the song, Hunt even calls Fowler out by name: “You changed your number and moved and this is the only way I can reach you / Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you.”

Redemption. New music – Drinkin' Too Much (link in bio) A video posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:02pm PST

Mohaler! A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

2016 The Dead Sea A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:07pm PST

The couple have been busy traveling in recent months. Last week, the country singer shared snaps from their trip in Israel. In September, he and Fowler showed off their beach bodies while on vacation in Hawaii.

“I spent a lot of time talking to her about songs. I probably should have included her as a co-writer on a lot of these songs because I spent a lot of time chatting with her,” Hunt told ABC News Radio in 2014 about his debut album, which was named after Fowler’s hometown.

Continued Hunt: “I got a lot of insight into females in general from being in a close relationship with her. I used a lot of that when writing on the songs, because a lot of the songs are relationship-based. I didn’t want it to be just extra-macho.”