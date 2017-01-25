Sam Hunt Announces Headlining Tour, Shares New Single ‘Body Like a Back Road’

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Sam Hunt spent the last few summers opening for superstars like Kenny Chesney and Lady Antebellum, but this year his name will be the biggest on the marquee. The singer announced his own June-through-September headlining trek Wednesday morning.

“Buy Me A Boat” singer Chris Janson, Best New Artist Grammy nominee Maren Morris, and singer-songwriter Ryan Follese will join as openers. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3; a full list of dates is below.

Hunt also revealed he would return to country radio next week. “Body Like a Back Road,” the first single off his anticipated second album will hit airwaves Feb.1. He teased the upbeat song on Instagram.

New single – Body Like A Back Road. Available everywhere Feb. 1 A video posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:05am PST

The only other music he has shared since his ground-shaking 2014 debut, Montevallo, came in the form of the confessional “Drinkin’ Too Much,” which appeared on Hunt’s social media with no warning as the clock struck 2017.

That song is a stark apology to his fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler, who is also the subject of many songs on Montevallo.

See more information about pre-sale options on Hunt’s website and check out the tour promo below.

15 In A 30 Tour Dates

June 1 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

June 2 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center

June 15 Toronto, ONT Budweiser Stage

June 16 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 17 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

June 23 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 24 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

June 25 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

July 7 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 8 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

July 9 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 13 Atlanta, GA Verizon Amphitheatre

July 14 Tampa, FL MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 15 Miami, FL Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

July 21 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 22 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

July 23 Rochester, NY Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 27 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 28 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 29 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 10 San Diego, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Aug 11 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 12 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheater

Aug 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Aug 19 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion**

Aug 21 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept 15 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion

Sept 16 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live

Sept 22 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Additional Dates To Be Announced

*On Sale Feb. 17

**On Sale Feb. 10