Sam Hunt Announces Headlining Tour, Shares New Single ‘Body Like a Back Road’

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Sam Hunt spent the last few summers opening for superstars like Kenny Chesney and Lady Antebellum, but this year his name will be the biggest on the marquee. The singer announced his own June-through-September headlining trek Wednesday morning.

“Buy Me A Boat” singer Chris Janson, Best New Artist Grammy nominee Maren Morris, and singer-songwriter Ryan Follese will join as openers. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3; a full list of dates is below.

Hunt also revealed he would return to country radio next week. “Body Like a Back Road,” the first single off his anticipated second album will hit airwaves Feb.1. He teased the upbeat song on Instagram.

New single – Body Like A Back Road. Available everywhere Feb. 1

A video posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on

The only other music he has shared since his ground-shaking 2014 debut, Montevallo, came in the form of the confessional “Drinkin’ Too Much,” which appeared on Hunt’s social media with no warning as the clock struck 2017.

That song is a stark apology to his fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler, who is also the subject of many songs on Montevallo.

See more information about pre-sale options on Hunt’s website and check out the tour promo below.

15 In A 30 Tour Dates
June 1              Cleveland, OH             Blossom Music Center
June 2              Indianapolis, IN           Klipsch Music Center
June 15            Toronto, ONT              Budweiser Stage
June 16            Detroit, MI                   DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 17            Pittsburgh, PA              KeyBank Pavilion
June 23            Gilford, NH                 Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 24            Hartford, CT                XFINITY Theatre
June 25            Holmdel, NJ                P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
July 7               St. Louis, MO              Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 8               Chicago, IL                  Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
July 9               Cincinnati, OH             Riverbend Music Center
July 13             Atlanta, GA                 Verizon Amphitheatre
July 14             Tampa, FL                   MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 15             Miami, FL                    Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
July 21             Bangor, ME                 Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 22             Boston, MA                 Xfinity Center
July 23             Rochester, NY             Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 27             Virginia Beach, VA     Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 28             Raleigh, NC                 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 29             Charlotte, NC               PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 10             San Diego, CA             Sleep Train Amphitheatre
Aug 11             San Francisco, CA       Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 12             Sacramento, CA           Toyota Amphitheater
Aug 15             Los Angeles, CA          Greek Theatre
Aug 19             Phoenix, AZ                Ak-Chin Pavilion**
Aug 21             Denver, CO                 Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept 15            Philadelphia, PA          BB&T Pavilion
Sept 16            Washington, DC          Jiffy Lube Live
Sept 22            Nashville, TN              Ascend Amphitheater
Additional Dates To Be Announced
*On Sale Feb. 17
**On Sale Feb. 10