Russell Dickerson‘s hit love song “Yours” was inspired by his relationship with wife Kailey Dickerson, and now the duo have teamed up for his latest music video for “Blue Tacoma.”

Co-directed by Kailey and her brother Toben Seymour, the music features organic footage of the couple frolicking on the beach and showing off cute PDA during a road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway.

“‘Blue Tacoma’ is such a feel-good road trip song so we wanted the video to look exactly how the song sounded,” says the country star, 31, who teamed up with Firestone Tire for the video and nabbed his first ACM Award nomination this year. “My wife shot the video for my first single ‘Yours,’ and I wanted a very intimate vibe of us as a couple on a road trip through California.”

Kailey and Russell Dickerson Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Dickerson’s debut single “Yours” hit number one and also went platinum after its release. “This year has been so gratifying,” he told PEOPLE earlier this year. “I’ve believed in this song since the day we wrote it over four years ago, so fighting for this song and never giving up has been so rewarding as an artist and a writer.”

He and Kailey met in Nashville when both were enrolled in Belmont University’s prestigious vocal performance program. Though they started off as friends, the duo eventually fell head over heels for one another.

She’s since become an accomplished freelance photographer and has remained her husband’s biggest fan. “She believes in me,” Dickerson previously said, “and that’s the most important thing.”

Dickerson will join Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker starting in July on their Summer Plays On tour.