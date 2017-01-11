Rory Feek on New Memoir About Joey's Final Days: 'I’m Going to Spend My Life Talking About My Wife'

As the one-year anniversary of Joey Feek’s death approaches, Rory Feek is promising to keep his wife’s memory alive in as many ways possible – including the written word.

Addressing his upcoming memoir, This Life I Live, about the final days of Joey’s battle with cervical cancer, Rory told Today.com, “I just think I’m going to spend my life talking about my wife. She’s a big part of the story that I’m telling.”

“And that’s not really a part of grieving, it’s a part of celebrating such an amazing person,” he added.

Joey, who performed with Rory as the country and gospel group Joey + Rory, died at age 40 in March 2016. The couple share one daughter together, Indiana, who turns 3 next month.

This Life I Live, which takes its name from the popular blog on which Joey documented her lengthy health crisis, will also cover Rory’s dark past and “hitting rock bottom” before he met his wife and turned to the Christian faith.

“I have been blessed with the chance to not only be part of a beautiful story with Joey, but also have the chance to tell the parts about me and my life that weren’t so beautiful,” Rory told Today.com.

He said, “I’m trying to be honest and share the good and the bad and the ugly and the really beautiful. And maybe some other folks could see themselves in there somewhere and be encouraged.”

Rory, 51, added, “I don’t feel one ounce less married or less committed to Joey or less with her, even.”

This Life I Live is due out on Valentine’s Day from HarperCollins imprint Thomas Nelson.