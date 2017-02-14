Rory Feek may have snagged his first Grammy on Sunday — but that won’t be the highlight of his week.

Feek said on Today Tuesday that it was a pleasant surprise to win best roots gospel album at the award show — for Hymns That Are Important to Us, his project with late wife Joey Feek — but he’s looking forward to a different milestone this week.

“[Indiana] turns 3 this Friday,” Feek told Matt Lauer. “So, as exciting as the Grammys are, that’s a little more exciting for us.”

Feek honored his late wife, who died in March after a cancer battle, in a speech during the non-televised Grammys pre-show, noting that she had recorded vocals for the album while undergoing cancer treatment.

Feek has raised the couple’s 2-year-old daughter — who was born with Down syndrome — by himself since Joey’s death. And the country singer says watching his little girl grow has been his greatest joy.

“She started taking steps and she really took about eight steps the other day at her little school,” Feek said. “I told her, I said, ‘I’m so proud of you, Indy.”

He added: “It’s amazing. Especially when you take the pressure off of the expectations. So, they can just do it the way that they need to do it. And we just celebrate it. It doesn’t feel late.”

He said his daughter even listens to the couple’s final album, noting that it was “special” for the family.

“It’s been an amazing year for the album,” he said as he gushed about the Grammys win. “We knew it would be special for us, but I don’t think we had any idea how special it would be for other people.”