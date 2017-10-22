Musician Reid Perry from the Grammy-award winning country group The Band Perry has undergone an emergency appendectomy.

Perry, 28, documented the trip to the hospital on his Instagram Stories, starting with a photo which appeared to show him arriving at the UCLA Emergency Department. “Kind of a bad time for this to happen right now,” Perry wrote over the image of a UCLA sign, circling the word “emergency.”

Four hours later, the musician posted a snap of what appeared to be his hospital room. Over the photo he wrote the words “appendectomy” and “under the [knife]” numerous times and also added, “I never get sick, but when I do, they take body parts away.”

In a third photo, Perry posted a selfie of himself in a hospital gown over which he wrote, “getting bored while going crazy” and “I keep thinking about that opening scene from TWD.” (The abbreviation could be a reference to the zombie show The Walking Dead, which begins with a character waking up alone in a deserted hospital.)

Perry also added that he was “gonna cop a few of these,” drawing an arrow to his hospital gown.

Perry later posted two short videos which showed him taking off his hospital ID bracelet with a knife, the second of which read, “discharged.”

A rep for The Band Perry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Perry’s condition.

On Saturday, Perry’s brother and bandmate Neil Perry shared a message on Instagram about Reid’s emergency surgery, writing that he was “so thankful that my brother is feeling better today after a mild health scare.”

“Family is the most important thing in this world. and i can’t say enough about how much i respect and look up to my big brother. he’s the strongest person i kno,” Neil, 27, continued.

“Reid is the quintessential middle kid — never gets too down // never gets too high. he always stays in that middle ground of emotion and attitude (and that’s the best place to b),” the musician added. “That’s how he rides out every situation life throws at him with strength and calm. and that is one of the things i try to apply to my own life looking at his. #keepfamilyfirst.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Band Perry Operates as a Musical Democracy

The Band Perry — which also includes Reid and Neil’s 34-year-old sister Kimberly — rose to fame in 2010 with their ubiquitous breakout ballad “If I Die Young.” They released two albums — a self-titled LP in 2010, then Pioneer in 2013 — and, in 2015, took home the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy for “Gentle on My Mind,” their contribution to the soundtrack for the Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me documentary.

In February, the trio dropped the new track “Stay in the Dark,” the first single off their upcoming crossover pop album My Bad Imagination, due later this year.