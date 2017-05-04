Reba McEntire Shares Hilarious ‘Hipster’ Throwback Photo on Twitter

With a career as long as Reba McEntire‘s, it’s no secret she has some golden throwback photos.

In honor of throwback Thursday, the country star shared one of her old school snaps with fans on Twitter. In the picture, she wears ripped jeans and a red acid-wash button-up shirt as she lounges on a wooden rocking chair.

“I was hipster, before hipster [was] cool…” McEntire, 62, captioned the post.

Fans loved the look at McEntire’s younger self. One commented, “Love it, love it, love it!!! U have the best throwback pictures.”

Another wrote, “You’re adorable! Slaying then and still slaying now!”

Following her split from husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock, McEntire has been busy living the single life.

“I’m having a great time traveling and working,” she told PEOPLE last year. “I’ve got a great team of people that I’m working with, who are coming up with new ideas for me to do things that I haven’t done in the past. I’m having a wonderful time with Brooks and Dunn, with our residency in Las Vegas at Caesar’s Coliseum.”

McEntire continued: “It’s just a lot of great things that I’m getting to do that I’m looking forward to. Hanging out with my friends and my family, just enjoying life. I’m having a blast.”