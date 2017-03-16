There can never be too many cooks in the kitchen… at least when it comes to Rascal Flatts‘ new music video for “Yours If You Want It,” that is!

Debuting exclusively on PEOPLE.com, the video for one of the fastest moving singles on country radio charts showcases the band as the staff at the Hermitage Cafe in Nashville. The guys are joined by the original Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress Kristy Swanson and actor Kevin Farley, who bring the song to life through an idyllic, yet imaginary, fairytale love story.

“I called [director] Billy Zabka because we’d had such a great experience with him doing the ‘Why Wait’ video,” Jay DeMarcus tells PEOPLE.

“And so I presented this song to him and wanted to see what he thought might work for it. Sure enough, he came back and it was phenomenal; the guys loved it immediately and you know, the three of us are such jokesters anyway that we like to have fun when we’re shooting videos. So, this just seemed like the perfect treatment and the perfect opportunity for our personalities to shine a little bit.”

Despite long hours and a rain delay, DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney recall a passion and energy on set that comes with working with the best in the industry.

“The worst part of the shoot was that I got greasy flipping those burgers!” LeVox jokes. “The best part of the shoot was working with Kevin Farley and Kristy Swanson and having our good friend Billy Zabka shoot the video. We loved the treatment and bringing it all the way back to the Hermitage Cafe, where we had our first ever photo shoot, so that was definitely a full circle moment.”

FROM COINAGE: Here Are the 7 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time



The trio’s new album, Back to Us, hits stores on May 19 and promises to be a return to the vocals that made the band famous in the first place.

“It’s a familiar Rascal Flatts sound, but different with the song quality,” explains LeVox. “I think it’s the best stuff we’ve ever done and collectively we’ve got more singles on the record than we’ll ever be able to get to. It was awesome to make and we took our time with it and just had a ball.

“The name of the album Back to Us kind of ties in to how we’ve gone back and really put our vocals at the forefront and had those pave the road for us.”