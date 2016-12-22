Rascal Flatts Sounds Off on Their Favorite Songs to Perform

For artists, picking a favorite song to play can be hard — especially when you’re Rascal Flatts and have plenty to choose from as one of the most successful country music groups of all time.

The American country trio sat down with PEOPLE Now to narrow down their favorites and revealed which songs they never get sick of playing at their concerts.

For lead vocalist Gary Levox, 46, it’s the touching hit “My Wish.”

“I never get sick of playing that one,” explains Levox. “That was a big part of a lot of people’s lives, so that one’s always good.”

For pianist Jay DeMarcus, 45, it’s “Bless the Broken Road.” Though the song isn’t a Rascal Flatts original, the group’s rendition became the highest charting and earned them a Grammy.

“I feel like it’s just one of the best lyrics penned,” DeMarcus says.

For guitarist Joe Don Rooney, 41, it’s the feel good anthem “Life Is a Highway.”

“We’ve tried to find different spots for that song in the show every tour, and usually you got to do it last,” says Rooney of the crowd favorite from the Cars soundtrack. “This year we put it in the middle, which is kind of fun.”

He adds: “It’s just one of those songs for me that’s fun to play, it’s fun to sing and the crowd always enjoys it.”