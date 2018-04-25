Nicole Kidman Shows Off PDA with 'My Love' Keith Urban from Time 100 Date Night

There’s no Big Little Lie about it: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of the cutest couples around.

One night after toasting her honor at the TIME 100 gala in New York City, the Oscar-winning actress, 50, shared a cute photo of the pair, who wed in 2006, on Instagram Wednesday.

“Great night last night, loved sharing it with my love. Thank you #time100,” Kidman captioned a picture of her and Urban, 50, in the car holding hands as she laid her head on his shoulder.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Big Little Lies star’s PDA-filled photo follows Urban’s sweet gesture at a music event on Tuesday.

The country star and his wife hit the stage together at the Spotify Fans First event while promoting his upcoming album, Graffiti U, to sing the Ed Sheeran-penned song, “Parallel Line.”

Kidman tapped her feet, swayed and sang the sweet, sentimental chorus, “Baby be mine now, maybe it’s time we put our hearts in a parallel line,” before shaking her head and burying her face in her hands. After accepting a warm kiss and embrace from her husband, she told the crowd: “I’m so embarrassed!”

While fans eagerly anticipate the release of Graffiti U on Friday, Urban teased that one of the songs on the 13-track album is written for Kidman.

Named after Kidman’s astrological sign, the ninth song titled “Gemini” is a sexy song Urban co-wrote that features the chorus, “She’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in her head.”

Urban launches his Graffiti U concert tour on June 15 in St. Louis.