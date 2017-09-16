Montgomery Gentry Debuts New Song ‘Better Me’ At Troy Gentry’s Memorial

Following an emotional farewell for Troy Gentry Thursday, the other half of country music’s Montgomery Gentry, Eddie Montgomery, released a new song called “Better Me.”

The song was played at the end of the singer’s memorial which took place at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, which was attended by 1,500 family, friends and fans.

It is the first music from the band’s album that was scheduled for release in 2018, according to Rolling Stone. The fate of the album is unknown, but “Better Me” is available on the group’s record label, Average Joes Entertainment.

Lyrics such as “I might cuss and fight, tell a few lies/Break a few rules making promises I can’t keep/But I’ve turned a page on wilder days/I’m writing all this down hoping you’ll see/I ain’t saying I’m perfect, but I’m working on a better me,” will no doubt resonate with fans of the duo.

Gentry passed away at the age of 50 from a helicopter crash on Sept. 8.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey,” the band said in a statement on their Facebook page.

RELATED VIDEO: Country Music Star Troy Gentry Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

The National Travel Safety Bureau confirmed to PEOPLE the crash was caused by engine failure.

According to a preliminary incident report by the NTSB, when the pilot realized the engine failure, he turned off the engine and opted to perform an autorotation — a procedure during which an aircraft flies via air moving up through its rotors — to land the helicopter.

“During the descent, the rotor [rotations per minute] decayed to the point where the instructor could see the individual rotor blades. The helicopter descended from view prior to reaching the runway threshold and the sounds of impact were heard,” the report reads. “Both instructors reported that a high-pitched ‘whine’ could be heard from the helicopter during the latter portion of the descent.”

The remains of the plane were found approximately 220 feet prior to the edge of the runway.

During the memorial for Gentry on Thursday his bandmate Montgomery, 53, remained silent but others shared their favorite memories of the late singer.

Tributes during the 80-minute service were notable for their focus on Gentry’s private life, with a focus on his larger-than-life career tended to speak for itself. Two men who spoke, however, pointedly delivered messages to Montgomery.

“Eddie, he loved being on stage with you,” said Gentry’s pastor, Dr. Michael I. Glenn. “The highlight of his life was when that spotlight would come on and you two would take the stage. You two had very different styles, but when you sang together, it was some kind of magic.”

Montgomery wept at the words, and he wept again when Vince Gill implored him, “Don’t disappear.”