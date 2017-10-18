Miranda Lambert Reveals the ‘Three M’s’ in Her Life: ‘Men Used to Be on That List, I Cut That One Out’

Miranda Lambert has new priorities these days.

The 33-year-old singer graces the November cover of Redbook magazine, where she opens up about life in the spotlight and the “three ‘M’s’ ” in her life.

“Music and mutts — pretty much all I live for are those two things,” Lambert says in her cover story. “Men used to be on that list, but I cut that one out.”

She adds: “Just kidding! It was the three M’s, and now it’s two. No, it is three: The last one is Miranda.”

Lambert’s love for mutts is nothing new, though. In August, the country singer used her MuttNation Foundation help dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Lambert is all smiles on the issue’s cover, and she sure has reason to sport a wide grin with the success of her latest album The Weight of These Wings. She credited the project with helping her heal after her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton.

She and her boyfriend, Anderson East, recently celebrated their two-year anniversary. She hasn’t been shy about showing off her new love (as evidenced by her East-riddled Instagram account).

Still, the star says she could be better at life in the limelight.

“I’m not actually a very good famous person at all,” she reveals. “I hate cameras. I don’t love the spotlight. It was a big shocker to me that the music business is 80 percent business and 20 percent music. I was like, ‘I didn’t know I signed up for all this other stuff.'”

Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Finding Her Way After Blake Shelton Divorce: ‘I’m Just Trying to Do Me’

As Lambert says the spotlight isn’t really her thing, it’s no surprise that her perfect night consists of curling up on the couch at home.

“Shark Tank and yoga pants, and I’m the happiest person. I watch Tiny House Nation on a Friday night, and I’m like, ‘This is it! Frozen pizza. Woo!'”