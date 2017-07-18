Miranda Lambert Pens a Love Note to Anderson East on His Birthday: ‘He Owns My Heart’

Miranda Lambert is all about the birthday boy — her beau Anderson East!

The country star, 33, shared a sweet message on Instagram to her boyfriend of over a year along with a collage of photos from his 30th birthday festivities. On top of presenting him with a cake, the photos also included a selfie from a trip to the water park and an adorable snap of the couple exchanging a loving look.

“My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today,” she captioned the Instagram post. “He owns the stage and he owns my heart. Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you.”

East shared a similar set of photos, thanking his friends, family and girlfriend for being in his life.

“Thanks to everyone for all the love on my birthday,” he said. “I can’t believe that I get the privilege to live the life that I get to live. I have the love of an amazing & kind woman, I get to play music that I love & trust & I get to do it with the greatest band & crew ever & I have the love & support of my family. I love being alive – I love having beautiful memories & I am beyond excited about what the future may hold. Thank you all for everything. I love everything and every one.”

East and Lambert began dating last December, five months after she and ex-husband Blake Shelton announced their split.

Lambert recently covered the first-ever country issue of Cosmopolitan and couldn’t help but gush about East.

Among her admissions? “The last thing I googled was my boyfriend Anderson East to show off his cute pictures.”

The singer further revealed to the magazine that East is the first person she calls when she’s on the verge of a meltdown.