Following reports this week that her estranged husband, Evan Felker, is dating country star Miranda Lambert, Staci Nelson is sharing a “public service announcement” with her social media followers.

“PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you,” Nelson, who continues to use Evan’s last name on social media, captioned a teary-eyed picture of herself on her Instagram story Thursday.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Lambert, and Felker, both 34, are dating. (Multiple reports say that they began seeing each other while on tour together earlier this year.)

However, while Lambert and Felker have reportedly been dating since the start of the year, the Turnpike Troubadours singer’s wife only filed for divorce from her singer-songwriter husband in mid-February after nearly one-and-a-half-years of marriage.

According to Us Weekly, the musicians’ relationship “just happened” when Lambert and Felker “started spending a lot more time together while on the road” while his band was opening for her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour. (The group will also be joining Lambert for 10 more shows during her “Bandwagon Tour” with Little Big Town kicking off July 12 in Charlotte, North Carolina.)

In January, the Turnpike Troubadours called Lambert “the coolest woman in country music” in an Instagram post, and also boasted about working with her team in a separate picture.

“Tonight is night two of three for us on the #livinlikehippiestour with @mirandalambert and Co,” the band wrote in a caption at the time. “We’ve met a ton of extremely kind musicians over the years, but nothing compares to how well this band and crew has treated us; not to mention their show is among the most incredible things we’ve ever seen happen on a stage. We strongly suggest you check it out. If you’re not already a fan of her’s [sic], you’ll sure as hell leave the show as one,” the band continued. RELATED: Miranda Lambert Accepts a Marriage ‘Proposal’ From a Fan with One Special Condition

One day after news broke that Lambert and Felker were seeing each other, Lambert’s former husband Blake Shelton seemingly called out his ex on Twitter.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” Shelton, 41, wrote on social media Wednesday morning.

Before she starting dating Felker, Lambert was previously in a relationship with Anderson East (news of their split came out earlier this month) whom she started dating in the fall of 2015, months after she and Shelton announced their divorce.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Dating Turnpike Troubadours Singer Evan Felker After Anderson East Split

Though neither Lambert nor East has spoken publicly about their break-up, the singer hinted at a possible split in early March when she reflected on pouring her emotions into her music during a concert at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” Lambert said before performing an acoustic version of her hit “Tin Man,” as reported by local news outlet Knox News