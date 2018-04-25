Everything to Know About Miranda Lambert's New Musician Boyfriend Evan Felker

Miranda Lambert is moving on from her split with Anderson East — but who exactly is her reported new beau Evan Felker?

According to multiple reports, the pair, both 34, began seeing each other while on tour together earlier this year. One day after the news broke, Lambert’s former husband Blake Shelton seemingly called out his ex on Twitter.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” Shelton, 41, wrote on social media Wednesday morning.

Here’s everything you need to know about Felker and his new relationship with Lambert:

How did Evan and Miranda meet?

According to Us Weekly, the musicians’ relationship “just happened” when Lambert and Felker “started spending a lot more time together while on the road” while his band was opening for her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour. The group will be joining Lambert again for 10 shows during her “Bandwagon Tour” with Little Big Town kicking off July 12 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After posting a gushing Instagram post calling Lambert “the coolest woman in country music,” the band also boasted about working with her team.

“Tonight is night two of three for us on the #livinlikehippiestour with @mirandalambert and Co. We’ve met a ton of extremely kind musicians over the years, but nothing compares to how well this band and crew has treated us; not to mention their show is among the most incredible things we’ve ever seen happen on a stage. We strongly suggest you check it out. If you’re not already a fan of her’s [sic], you’ll sure as hell leave the show as one,” the band wrote in a caption. But why is the new relationship raising eyebrows?

While Lambert and Felker have reportedly been dating for several months, the singer’s wife Staci Nelson only filed for divorce from her singer-songwriter husband in mid-February after nearly one-and-a-half-years of marriage. Though neither Lambert nor East have spoken publicly about their split, the singer hinted at a possible breakup in early March when she reflected on pouring her emotions into her music during a concert at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jason Merritt/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty “I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” Lambert said before performing an acoustic version of her hit “Tin Man,” as reported by local news outlet Knox News. RELATED: Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Split After More Than 2 Years Together “I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately,” she continued. “But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one,” Lambert concluded. Miranda Lambert attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox. And again, during the ACMs on April 15, she seemingly referenced the breakup while accepting the award for Song of the Year after showing up to the show solo. “Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me,” Lambert said in her acceptance speech for her record-breaking win.

What songs is his band best known for?

Consisting of frontman Felker, as well as bass player R.C. Edwards, fiddler player Kyle Nix, electric guitarist Ryan Engleman, drummer Gabriel Pearson and accordion player Hank Early, the Oklahoma-based band formed in 2005. They have released five studio albums with Bossier City Records, including their latest 2017 album A Long Way from Your Heart, for which Felker helped write 11 tracks, according to Rolling Stone. Their self-titled 2015 album, The Turnpike Troubadours, peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 chart and hit No. 3 on the country charts, while 2012’s Goodbye Normal Street reached No. 14.

“Songwriting is the most important thing to me. Everything else comes second,” Felker told the magazine in October ahead of their fifth album release, which tells stories of blue-collar hardship and small-town heartache. “It comes from life, but not necessarily things that happen to me directly. I’d lead a pretty tragic life if everything I’d ever written had happened to me.”