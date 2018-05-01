Miranda Lambert Throws Up a Peace Sign on Girls' Night Out Amid Evan Felker Relationship Drama

That’s what friends are for!

Miranda Lambert posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday showing she’s not letting any drama surrounding her relationship get her down.

“We had us a Monday funday! #musicianssaturday #galpals DoNoHarmButTakeNoBullshirt #junkgyspystyle #trailerparkglamour,” the “Tin Man” singer captioned the photo of herself throwing up a peace sign while posing with her girl friends.

The post comes just days after a source revealed to PEOPLE that Lambert’s new boyfriend Evan Felker blindsided his estranged wife Staci Nelson, 33, with his sudden divorce filing after his relationship with the country singer turned romantic.

“The notion that [Felker and Nelson’s] divorce happened for any reason other than that is complete bulls—,” a source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE of Lambert and Felker’s relationship, news of which broke last Tuesday.

Jason Merritt/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

According to the source, Lambert and Felker, both 34, connected via text message before his band Turnpike Troubadours opened for the country superstar during her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour from Feb. 1-3.

“They had never met and she had started texting him about looking forward to playing together and getting to know each other and maybe they could write because she really liked his writing sort of thing,” said the source. “It started very much about work. He was completely thrilled. By the time he was leaving for tour, it had become a lot flirtier.”

On the last night of his three-day gig, Felker allegedly continued traveling with Lambert instead of going back home to Oklahoma, telling his wife via email, “I’m not coming home this week,” according to the source.

Reps for Felker and Lambert did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Lambert’s ex-husband Blake Shelton also seemingly waded into the drama last week when he cryptically tweeted about “karma” after her latest romance became public.

“It was a personal thing that’s in a small circle of my people and that’s why it was written the way it was, and then people took it and make it into what they want to make it into, which I don’t want any part of that,” Shelton told Extra on Monday when asked directly about his tweet.

“But at the same time, I can’t help but to think it’s funny how these fires get lit and it takes off and I don’t have time to care. That’s why I’ve kind of moved on,” he added.