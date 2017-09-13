Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and More Band Together for Powerhouse Country Performance During Hurricane Benefit

The Lone Star state got a special musical tribute from some of its most recognizable natives during Tuesday night’s Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief Telethon.

Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen all joined George Strait for a performance of his song “Texas,” as well as the tune “I Believe” live from San Antonio, according to Billboard.

Each star sang a different verse from the song, before joining together on the chorus. Four of the five stars – save for Stapleton – hail from Texas.

The entire segment was introduced by Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey, also of Texas, reported the outlet.

“We can’t bring back what they lost, but we can help them know where to take the next step and provide some solid footing for them to place the next foot – a path to stability, to a place where they can rebuild,” McConaughey said of victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

He added, “This is what they need and this is what we can give them.”

RELATED VIDEO: Celebrities Donate to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

In total, celebrities from across Hollywood raised over $14 million during the benefit.

Streamed live from phone banks in Los Angeles, New York City and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, actors and singers spoke to callers to take donations that will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation), Save the Children and United Way of Greater Houston.