Miranda Lambert Jokes That After Her Divorce She Started ‘Drinking a Little Extra’

It’s been over a year since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton‘s shocking split, but the country queen’s only now getting a little candid about her marriage’s end.

While performing a special show at Joe’s Bar in Chicago last Tuesday – before embarking on her Highway Vagabound tour – Lambert told the crowd, “I got divorced so I started drinking a little extra,” according to Fox News.

“Anyways, I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I’m still sitting there. So I wrote a song about it,” she added, explaining the origin of her track “Ugly Lights” – which is off of Lambert’s sixth studio album, The Weight of These Wings.

Lambert and Shelton called it quits in July 2015 after four years of marriage. Neither star has been too open about the cause of their split, although both have publicly moved on – Shelton with Gwen Stefani and Lambert with singer Anderson East.

“I feel really strongly about the only talking I needed to do, I’ve done and it’s on tape,” Lambert said in an Instagram video late last year. “All the parts of me, the parts of the pain I went through, everything that happens to a person in their life — especially in the last couple years for me — is on this record.”

Following the special Illinois performance, Lambert reflected on Instagram, writing that “practice makes perfect.”

“I’m laying in bed after our final rehearsal day for the Highway Vagabond Tour,” she shared. “Last night at @joesonweedst was so special for us. We have been playing at Joe’s for over a decade. I was nervous to be back on stage after a break from the road.”

The 33-year-old continued, “But Chicago ya’ll helped me shake my jitters. Thanks for always being there for us over the years.”

Lambert’s tour kicked off in Evansville, Indiana, and will travel across the country before moving overseas – first in the Netherlands – in August.