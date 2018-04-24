Miranda Lambert Dating Turnpike Troubadours Singer Evan Felker After Anderson East Split: Report

Miranda Lambert is moving on — with a new guy.

The singer is reportedly dating Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker months after splitting from boyfriend Anderson East.

According to Us Weekly, the musicians began “spending a lot more time together” while on tour earlier this year. After nearly one-and-a-half years of marriage, Felker’s wife Staci Nelson reportedly filed for divorce in mid-February.

Jason Merritt/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Felker, 34, opened with his band for Lambert, also 34, on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour for a few shows in February. Reps for both Lambert and Felker had no comment.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Though the “Tin Man” singer hasn’t spoken publicly about her split from East, 29, she seemingly alluded to the breakup while accepting the award for song of the year at the ACMs on April 15.

“Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me,” Lambert — who dated the singer-songwriter for more than two years after her divorce from Blake Shelton — said in her acceptance speech for her record-breaking win.