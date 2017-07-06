Why Is Miranda Lambert Googling Her Boyfriend Anderson East? (Because He's 'Cute,' Duh!)

Miranda Lambert is putting her smartphone to good use: searching for snapshots of her sweetie.

The country star covers the first-ever country issue of Cosmopolitan, and got candid answering a series of rapid fire questions in the magazine’s Cosmo Quiz.

Among her admissions? “The last thing I googled was my boyfriend Anderson East to show off his cute pictures.”

PEOPLE confirmed that Lambert and East – her boyfriend of over a year – first linked up back in December 2015.

Lambert, 33, further revealed to the magazine that East is the first person she calls when she’s on the verge of a meltdown.

The usually private star also de-stresses with a little wine time, horse riding and “Glamping,” she revealed. And her guilty pleasures? “Tito’s and Cheetos!”

Though Lambert seems to have now mastered cool, she admitted that back at age 10, things were a little more “awkward.”

“[I had] really big bangs,” she shared. “I had two braces on my front two teeth because I had this gap the size of Texas and they had colored bands – just two.”

With growing older, however, Lambert has learned to accept and appreciate her flaws. In fact, she told the magazine the greatest compliment she ever received was, “I threw away my scale because of you. You made me realize that weight doesn’t define beauty.”

Cosmopolitan‘s special country issue hits newsstands on July 11.