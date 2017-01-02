Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Photo with Boyfriend Anderson East: ‘I’m So Thankful to Ring in This New Year with Love’

Miranda Lambert is ready for the new year with her boyfriend Anderson East!

The 33-year-old country singer welcomed 2017 with an adorable black and white photo with her beau of one year on Instagram Sunday. The duo is dressed up for the occasion, with Lambert donning a sequined dress and fishnets while Anderson sports a black blazer and patterned button-up shirt.

“Goodbye 2016. Thanks for everything! Here’s to 2017… to lessons and blessin’s, music and memories, friendships and hardships. I’m ready for all,” she wrote. “And I’m so thankful to ring in this new year with love.”

East, a musician himself, shared a photo with his band bowing at the end of a show in Birmingham, Alabama to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

“Thanks so much to everyone who came & rang in this new year with us in Birmingham & The Shoals. It was truly magical,” the 28-year-old said. “Thanks to everyone who came to a show or listened to the music! Your support means the world! Can’t wait to see what 2017 brings.”

East and Lambert began dating last December, five months after she and ex-husband Blake Shelton announced their split.

Although the country star has remained quiet on her personal life with East, she criticized internet trolls for their negative remarks in November.

“Last night I was all dolled up and ‘out on the town’ with my sweet man at the CMA awards in Nashville. I was excited about the night and posted a picture. Just now when I looked I realized so many comments were judgmental and negative,” she wrote of an Instagram photo showing her alongside East on the award show’s red carpet.

In the photo, Lambert and East cuddled and donned sweet smirks as they posed for photos. But soon, social media users took to the post’s comment section, writing that Lambert “looks miserable” and “just doesn’t look happy.” Some even took aim at East’s appearance.

“Cowardly people hiding behind a keyboard or a cell phone writing their useless comments about our eyes and clothes and body language,” the “Vice” singer continued. “What a bunch of bulls—. Thank y’all for reminding me why I read books, write songs, and spend most of my time with animals and people I trust and love.”