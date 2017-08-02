Mickey Guyton Marries Grant Savoy: ‘The Entire Day Was So Beautiful’

Surprise — Mickey Guyton tied the knot … back in June!

The country singer married Grant Savoy in an intimate ceremony on June 26 at the Kauai Marriott Resort in Kauai, Hawaii, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“Having a big wedding is really not my thing, so when my family decided on a vacation to Kauai, I thought, ‘Why not let it be a family vacation turned wedding?'” Guyton, 34, tells PEOPLE.

“We got married in front of 23 family and friends on the beach. It was absolutely gorgeous! My husband has family from Kauai so it was important to him to have a luau at the wedding reception.”

Adds the “Better Than You Left Me” singer, who wore a dress by David’s Bridal: “The entire day was so beautiful and intimate with lots of laughs and tears.”

The couple, who have been together for seven years and engaged for four, met through Guyton’s best friend — who happens to be 33-year-old Savoy’s stepsister.

And her marriage reveal isn’t the only news Guyton has to share — her new song, “Nice Things,” was released Friday. The stripped-down track was written by the newlywed, along with Liz Rose and Stephanie Chapman. Listen above.