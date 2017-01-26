Michael Ray never takes a moment of his success for granted – and he has Darius Rucker to thank for the inspiration.

After joining the musician on his Good for a Good Time Tour with Dan + Shay, the “Kiss You in the Morning” singer tells PEOPLE a moment of clarity onstage with Rucker helps him keep gratitude top of mind.

“He would always give one of us crap when the other was singing,” Ray said of their group performance of Rucker’s Hootie & The Blowfish hit “Hold My Hand.” “He [said], ‘Hey, man’ so I pulled my in-ear out and he’s like, ‘Can you believe we get to do this for a living?'”

“It just blew me away — somebody who has his success,” he continues. “He’s one of the best guys I’ve gotten to know, one of the best artists and I just took so much away from that. Going, ‘This guy, after going this long playing to so many people, still gets that excited.’ I don’t want to lose that.”

So much respect for this dude not only as an artist but as a man! Thank you @dariusrucker and your whole crew for having us out this summer was unbelievable! #goodforagoodtimetour A photo posted by Michael Ray (@michaelraymusic) on Sep 12, 2016 at 10:39am PDT

While traveling across the country on the Think a Little Less tour, there is one particular person in his life Ray never forgets to update: his longtime girlfriend, Carli Manchaca.

“She’s great — she knows she’s got me wrapped,” Ray jokes about how he handles all the lady fan attention amid balancing his relationship. “One thing that I always try to do is keep a regular schedule of calling and talking on the road, and try not to go too long without being home. Sometimes it’s hit or miss, so FaceTime and iPhones have definitely made it easier.”

Thankful ❤️ A photo posted by Michael Ray (@michaelraymusic) on Nov 25, 2016 at 12:05pm PST

And post-tour date nights are all about keeping it “chill.”

@cma awards and Carli were 🔥🔥🔥 last night!! Honored to have been in the presence of such incredible artist beside the most breath taking woman!! Thank you @thedryhousenashville for helping me get this hair under control!!! A photo posted by Michael Ray (@michaelraymusic) on Nov 3, 2016 at 10:49am PDT

“Sometimes we’re just chillin’, kickin’ back and grillin’ steaks on the grill and listening to music and drinking wine at the house, and sometimes it’s hanging out with our friends at Tin Roof in Nashville,” he says about their ideal date night. “Once in a while, I think it’s always nice to have that date night and go to a nice restaurant.”