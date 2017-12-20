Michael Ray Arrested, Charged with DUI and Cannabis Oil Possession

Michael Ray was arrested in his hometown of Eustis, Florida early Wednesday, following a minor car collision.

The country star, 29, has been charged with driving under the influence and possession of cannabis oil, the Eustis Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

“At approximately 3:34 a.m., Eustis Police were dispatched to the McDonald’s … in reference to a minor vehicle crash without injuries in the drive-thru line. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the at-fault driver … Michael Ray Roach, who was operating a 2012 Jeep Wrangler. During the crash investigation, the officer observed indications of possible impairment from Mr. Roach,” the police department said in a statement.

A police report obtained by PEOPLE notes that “Michael said he was in the drive-thru and his foot slipped off the pedal, causing him to hit the back” of the car in front of him. The arresting officer noted that Ray “had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, he stumbled while walking and smelled of alcohol. He said he was coming from a bar in Tavares.” The “Think a Little Less” singer then failed a series of sobriety tests and did not consent to a breathalyzer test.

The police statement continues: “At the conclusion of the investigation, Mr. Roach was informed a criminal investigation of driving under the influence was being conducted. Based on probable cause, Michael Ray Roach was placed into custody for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. During a search incident to his arrest, a glass bottle containing an unknown brownish substance was located in his left front pocket. The substance field-tested positive for cannabis oil containing THC.”

The “Get to You” singer “was later transported to the Lake County jail [and] charged with driving under the influence and possession of cannabis oil.” Ray is being held on a $6,000 bond.

Ray, who first found fame in 2015 with his No. 1 “Kiss Me in the Morning,” recently wrapped his latest tour and was home for the holidays at the time of his arrest. Last month, he spoke to PEOPLE about his work with Las Vegas shooting survivors.

“Sometimes you do end up taking a little bit for granted the power of what we do,” Ray said at the time. “You go and sing a song, and their family says, ‘Man, that’s the first time they’ve smiled since this.’ It’s just an overwhelming thing of gratitude to be able to be part of.'”