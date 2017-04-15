Exclusive
Maren Morris Celebrates Her Birthday Vegas Style — All the Details
It's not just a lyric from "Rich" — Maren Morris celebrated her birthday with family and friends in "Vegas at the Mandarin" rooftop on Saturday, April 1.
Morris, who turned 27 on April 10, enjoyed the evening with two of her biggest supporters — parents Kellie and Scott. "I just feel really blessed to [come] from a family who has always supported me,” said Morris. "It never felt like it was a pipe dream or silly little girl concept."
Morris shared a laugh with manager Janet Weir as boyfriend Ryan Hurd looked on. "Janet and I met and hit it off," Morris has said. "She understood the vision I had for my music and what I wanted to say to the world."
Hurd smiled while Morris and Hero co-producer busbee shared a squeeze. "We didn't want my record to lull people into a comfortable vibe they'd heard a million times," said Morris. "Busbee was never afraid to take it there and get weird."
The topper on Morris' cake was inspired by the longhorn bull tattoo on her inner bicep. "Little bit Texan sass, little bit feminine," she described it last July, shortly after getting inked.
Cheers to another year! "It just feels like this perfect storm of excitement," Morris has said of her whirlwind rise. "It's just been the craziest year of my life."
Morris, sporting her new shorter 'do, savored a piece of birthday cake. But that's not her only indulgence: "I love a margarita!" she told PEOPLE in January.
Hurd stole a kiss from his girlfriend of a year and a half. "It's been amazing to go through this very crazy journey with someone at the same pace and lean on each other through all of those sometimes scary moments," Morris told PEOPLE of her boyfriend, also a singer-songwriter. "You need someone there that gets what you're going through. I'm lucky that he does.”
