Maren Morris Says ‘Good Music is Coming Back’ While Addressing Her Critics

Maren Morris seemed to be addressing her critics in a series of tweets on Wednesday night.

The country music star wrote, “In a world where girls are a lot of times pit against each other, I have to say, ‘HELL no.’ Good music is coming back, girls AND boys.”

She continued with a series of tweets addressing the continuing rise of strong female influencers in the industry, as well as artists she knows and works with, including Kacey Musgraves and Buddy Miller.

Very proud to be apart of a historic time when women are bringing music back to our point of view, which it turns out isn't that different. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 23, 2017

Morris, who won a Grammy Award for best country solo performance for her hit “My Church,” said she was proud to be making music during “a historic time when women are bringing music back to our point of view, which turns out isn’t that different.”

Spent the last few days on Cayamo tearing up during @KaceyMusgraves , @LoriMcKennaMA and Buddy Miller 's sets. We all feel the same shit. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 23, 2017

We aren't different. As a songwriter, I have so much empathy for all walks of life. We need to get to a place where guy/girl DOES NOT matter — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 23, 2017

Where you've been is not the sole signifier of who you become. Music is such a universal healer, & when I feel hopeless, I hold onto that. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 23, 2017

The singer, 26, also took on her haters who have criticized her for her music style, writing, “Sometimes I read mean comments about how I’m not country, or I’m not this or that enough. I want to listen to music & thought without walls.”

Sometimes I read mean comments about how I'm not country, or I'm not this or that enough. I want to listen to music & thought without walls. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 23, 2017

So for those who like my music, or don't but still give it a listen with an open mind, thank you. You make me want to be a better artist. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 23, 2017

Morris thanked her fans for standing by her and supporting her music, adding, “You make me want to be a better artist.”

She shot to fame with “My Church,” her breakout single, last January, leading to a banner year, multiple Grammy nominations — and a win.

“They say it can all change with one song, and in my case that rings very true,” Morris told PEOPLE in January. “I’ve been doing this since I was 12.”

Morris also tried out (unsuccessfully) for both The Voice and American Idol, and she moved to Nashville in 2013 where she worked as a songwriter for some of country’s biggest names, including Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson.

But she soon got the itch to record her own music.

“I missed being onstage behind the microphone,” Morris told PEOPLE. “After a while, it was hard to hear another voice singing my lyrics.”