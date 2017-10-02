Maren Morris Shares Condolences, New Song in Wake of Las Vegas Shooting

Country star Maren Morris released a statement Monday evening about Sunday night’s deadly Las Vegas shooting — and shared a new song to go along with it.

“I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince, and always have fans asking when I’ll put it out,” Morris wrote in a note accompanying the new track, “Dear Hate.”

“I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there’s never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I’m sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That’s what it’s here for.”

Morris added that she’ll donate “any cent I see” from the song to the Music City Cares Fund.

Morris performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The shooting that left 59 dead and more than 500 injured occurred during fellow country artist Jason Aldean’s set the following night. “I’m in shock over this,” Morris wrote in an earlier tweet Monday morning. “Heartbroken for all those lives taken too soon.”

Morris joined a choir of high-profile voices condemning the violence, offering condolences, and, in some cases, calling for gun policy reform in the wake of the attack.

Listen to “Dear Hate” above.

